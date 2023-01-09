Watch Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Boston Celtics (28-12) are back on track after a small dip in their season where they lost five of six games and showed they can be wounded, despite an impressive first quarter of the year. They take on the Chicago Bulls (19-21) today, who have beaten them two of the three times they have played this season, making Chicago one of only three teams with a winning record against Boston with more than one game played so far. Having won two games in a row and back at home, this is an opportunity for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Boston to remind the league and the Bulls that they are the best team in the NBA.

