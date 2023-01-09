Watch Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Boston Celtics (28-12) are back on track after a small dip in their season where they lost five of six games and showed they can be wounded, despite an impressive first quarter of the year. They take on the Chicago Bulls (19-21) today, who have beaten them two of the three times they have played this season, making Chicago one of only three teams with a winning record against Boston with more than one game played so far. Having won two games in a row and back at home, this is an opportunity for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Boston to remind the league and the Bulls that they are the best team in the NBA.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Boston had to earn their last game over the San Antonio Spurs (121-116) in a thrilling finish behind 63 combined points from Tatum and Brown.

This season Boston continues to ride the historic tandem of Tatum and Brown who are combining for 57.8 points, 15.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

One or both of them have scored 25+ points in the same game 23 times this season (37 opportunities) showing the greatness of the duo.

For Chicago, the Bulls have won three games in a row and eight of their last 11 games to inch closer to .500 after their season seemed in peril. A big part of their play in the last 11 games has been the play of Nikola Vucevic who has been as good as he has in two seasons averaging 18.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 51-41-84 splits.

