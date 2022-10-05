Watch Chelsea wonderkid Mason Burstow, 19, score amazing 40-yard goal in win over Oxford in EFL Trophy
WONDERKID Mason Burstow delighted fans by scoring a screamer for Chelsea U21’s.
The 19-year-old took an audacious shot from 40 yards out which ended up bulging the back of the net.
His goal helped see Chelsea seal a 2-1 win over Oxford United in the EFL Trophy.
And fans were clearly in awe of his stupendous strike.
“What a player,” said one fan on social media.
A second user said: “Wow what a goal.”
Another user who appeared to be in attendance of the game said: “WHAT A GOAL MASON BURSTOW! The striker spots Eastwood off his line and lobs it in from distance to level the score at 1-1.”
Other users hinted at a possible first-team call-up for the attacker, who was signed from Charlton in February.
One user said: “Not long until you do that for the first team.”
While another added: “First team call up soon.”
The stunner against United was the second goal of his campaign, following a massive overhaul of the academy which saw Chelsea bring in a number of prodigal stars.
The Blues first team have endured a turbulent season so far, with the surprise sacking of Thomas Tuchel being the pinnacle of this.
Graham Potter has since taken charge and is yet to taste defeat after a draw and a win from his first two games.
However, the next game will be his biggest test so far, with Group E leaders AC Milan in strong form ahead of their visit to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are winless in the Champions League so far, with a loss – which gave Tuchel the sack – and a draw to their name.
This means they are bottom of the group and must collect a win tonight or face being knocked out at the group stage.