Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Stream Premier League live in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Heading into the post-World Cup kickoff of the Premier League, the No. 9 team on the table Chelsea FC will take on the No. 14 teams on the table AFC Bournemouth airing in Canada today. Chelsea played 14 games before the break and ended 6-5-3 with a total of 21 points. That puts them one point ahead of Brentford and one point behind Fulham FC. Their last fixture ended in a loss against Newcastle United. After a full half of even play, Chelsea allowed a goal in the 67th minute which proved to be the only goal of the game. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz lead the team in scoring with three goals each. Sterling adds an assist as well.

AFC Bournemouth has played 15 games with a total of 16 points and a massive -14 goal differential through the first part of the season. Bournemouth beat Everton in their last Premier League Matchup 3-0 with goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore, and Jaidon Anthony.

Moore leads the team in goals scored through the first half with four goals, and Tavernier leads Bournemouth in assists with four as well as two goals.

