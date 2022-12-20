Watch Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-12) look to extend their two-game winning streak on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets (7-23), the last place team in the NBA. This season Sacramento has kept its head above water and in the mix as one of the best six teams in the Western Conference to make the Playoffs for the first time since 2006 and avoid the play-in tournament. The duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis has proven to be one of the best in the NBA, especially on the Offensive end, as new head Coach Mike Brown has helped unlock the team for the second-best offense in the league.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: December 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

This has been a tough season for Charlotte due to all of her injuries. All-Star LaMelo Ball has missed 24 games, Gordon Hayward has missed 17, and Terry Rozier has missed eight.

On the other side for Sacramento, it has built an elite offense around passing, shooting and having multiple Playmakers on the court at all times. In most minutes, the team has five Playmakers on the court.

The Kings are the second best scoring offense (117.8 points per game), fifth in assists (27.1 per game), sixth in three-pointers made (13.4 per game), with six players averaging at least 12 PPG.

