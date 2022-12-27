Watch Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers: Stream NBA – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (9-24) and Portland Trail Blazers (17-16) square-off on Monday. This has been a tough season for Charlotte, who has been flirting all year with the worst record in the NBA due to LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and others all missing action due to injury. The Hornets are starting to get healthy now and are coming off a thrilling win and are now rested and ready for Damian Lillard. Charlotte is coming off of its best Offensive performance of the season in a 134-130 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, exploding for a season-high in points, with three players putting up 23+ points.

