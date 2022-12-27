Watch Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers: Stream NBA – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (9-24) and Portland Trail Blazers (17-16) square-off on Monday. This has been a tough season for Charlotte, who has been flirting all year with the worst record in the NBA due to LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and others all missing action due to injury. The Hornets are starting to get healthy now and are coming off a thrilling win and are now rested and ready for Damian Lillard. Charlotte is coming off of its best Offensive performance of the season in a 134-130 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, exploding for a season-high in points, with three players putting up 23+ points.

This is the second game of the season between Charlotte and Portland. In the first game, Portland won 105-95 on the road behind a stellar defensive performance and one of the best games of the season from Rookie Shaedon Sharpe.

In that game Sharpe put up 17 points off the bench to complement Lillard (26 points), Anfernee Simons (19 points) and Drew Eubanks (14 points) for the win.

Both teams were short-handed in their first game, making this an exciting rematch with Ball and Lillard each expected to play today.

