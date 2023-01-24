Watch Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Charlotte Hornets travel to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Tuesday. The Hornets are 13-34 this season and the last-place team in the Southeast division. They are also the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference. Despite going on a five-game losing streak earlier this month, the team has put together two wins in a row after beating the Rockets 122-117 and the Hawks 122-118. In the win against the Rockets, Terry Rozier led the team with 34 points on 11-of-25 shooting.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

The Suns are an even .500 at this point in the season at 24-24. They do get this game at home, where they have been very good this season. They are 17-7 at home this season and are currently sitting as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

They picked up a 112-110 win in their last game against the Grizzlies. In that win, Mikal Bridges led the way with 24 points on 8-of-21 shooting. Chris Paul also dished out 11 assists in the game.

