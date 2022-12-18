Watch Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It feels like the Charlotte Hornets are in the middle of a lost season after missing LaMelo Ball for much of it. The Hornets are 7-22 coming into this game against the Denver Nuggets with just three wins on the road. They’ll try to end a five-game road losing streak and an overall seven-game losing streak coming into Sunday.

Meanwhile, Denver was on a three-game roll until they got caught flat-footed against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr. tonight, but both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are listed as probable, giving Denver the edge tonight.

