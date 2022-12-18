Watch Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It feels like the Charlotte Hornets are in the middle of a lost season after missing LaMelo Ball for much of it. The Hornets are 7-22 coming into this game against the Denver Nuggets with just three wins on the road. They’ll try to end a five-game road losing streak and an overall seven-game losing streak coming into Sunday.

Meanwhile, Denver was on a three-game roll until they got caught flat-footed against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr. tonight, but both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are listed as probable, giving Denver the edge tonight.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: Altitude Sports

The Nuggets lost 126-108 to LA even though Anthony Davis injured his foot and missed the entire second half. LeBron James stepped up in his absence and scored 30 points. Jokic had 25 and Murray scored 23 points, but the second half was all Lakers after a very even first half.

The Hornets lost 125-106 to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Charlotte couldn’t hold off Trae Young, who scored 31 points in the win, as Atlanta was on fire from the field with 63 percent shooting on the night. Ball had seven three-pointers and 27 points, but the loss dropped the Hornets to the league’s worst record. Can they improve on it tonight and pull off a huge upset against one of the best in the West?

