Watch: Charlie and Tiger Woods’s Mannerisms Are Identical at PNC Championship Pro-Am

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have returned to the PNC Championship, and that means the comparisons of their eerily similar mannerisms are back too.

It’s their third straight PNC Championship, Charlie, now 13, has returned bigger and stronger. He’s even hitting the golf ball Noticeably farther off the tee.

A few things may have changed, but his dad’s influence remains the same. The tournament shared a video of the father-son duo hitting their first tee shots during Friday’s Pro-Am—even the way they both adjust their shirt sleeves is the same.

