Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Steven Alker was one of three golfers to shoot a seven-under-par 64 on Friday at the Phoenix Country Club in the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The season-ending event on the PGA Tour Champions circuit continues with the third round on Saturday, with Alker holding a one-shot lead over Padraig Harrington. Alker and Harrington entered the tournament first and second, respectively, in the standings and Alker will win the Schwab Cup with a top-five finish. Harrington must win and hope Alker falters. The New Zealander has 17 top-10 finishes and four victories this season, his second on the tour.

