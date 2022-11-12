Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship third round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Steven Alker was one of three golfers to shoot a seven-under-par 64 on Friday at the Phoenix Country Club in the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The season-ending event on the PGA Tour Champions circuit continues with the third round on Saturday, with Alker holding a one-shot lead over Padraig Harrington. Alker and Harrington entered the tournament first and second, respectively, in the standings and Alker will win the Schwab Cup with a top-five finish. Harrington must win and hope Alker falters. The New Zealander has 17 top-10 finishes and four victories this season, his second on the tour.

How to Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship Third Round Today:

Date: Nov. 12, 2022

Time: 1 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Harrington also shot a 64 on Friday after an opening-round 66. Retief Goosen’s 64 on Friday moved him into a tie with Brian Gay for third place. Alker enters the weekend at 13-under. Goosen and Gay are at 10-under, two shots behind Harrington.

Phil Mickelson won this event last year, but he is under suspension for his participation on the LIV Tour. Bernhard Langer is the Defending Charles Schwab Cup winner, taking his record fifth last year. He is fifth on the money list entering the tournament and is in a group tied for eighth at seven under.

Miguel Angel Jiménez and Stephen Ames are tied for fifth at nine-under, followed by Colin Montgomerie at eight-under. The five players tied for eighth include Langer, Paul Broadhurst, Marco Dawson, Thongchai Jaidee and Lee Janzen.

