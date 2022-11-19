WATCH: Charles Barkley’s Brand New Golf Swing is a Drastically Improved Version of His Old One

During his successful career in the NBA, 59-year-old Charles Barkley was touted as one of the better golfers in the league. However, that claim was soon put to flames after his Dismal swing went viral on the internet. Barkley’s infamous moment led many to name his swing the “ugliest” in the world.

However, fast forward to a decade and the former power forward has honed his skills to possess an indistinguishable swing. He wasn’t alone in the battle, though, with capable assistance from a highly successful coach.

Charles Barkley’s 260-yard swing

In a brief clip released by Golf Digest on social media, Barkley sets himself to drive a tee shot. Alongside him was famous golf Coach Stan Utley, who has been a Premiere instructor on the PGA Tour for years.

Apparently, Utley has been coaching Barkley for two years now. They stood near Barkley as the Coach hummed some Motivational words for his pupil. “Alright, let’s let this thing fly.”

Furthermore, Utley handed out some last-minute instructions to Barkley. “Brush the ground, we’ll see how far this 3-wood goes.” The next moment, the former NBA star grips his 3-wood to smack the ball long.

What about his swing, though? Pure Bliss if you compare it to his swing from the last decade. Here’s the clip for you to enjoy:

Additionally, the ball traveled a long way too. According to Utley, it went up to 260 yards. “It goes far,” they said after the shot. “That’s more like 260.”

How did Barkley end up correcting his golf swing?

Since that infamous video of Barkley’s swing went viral, the TNT Analyst diligently worked on his golf game. We were witnesses to his improved swing before, but the recent one has been further polished by Coach Utley.

Jul 28, 2022; Bedminster, NJ, USA; Former NBA player Charles Barkley during the LIV Invitational Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

But how did he change Barkley’s swing technique? “With his hitch, he just kept making the handle—the butt end of the grip—it just kept getting closer to the ground and closer to the ground. If he keeps going down the clubhead can’t go by. I simply taught him how to use his wrists to get the clubhead swinging again,” Utley said.

However, he was adamant that Barkley was focused on his routine. “People don’t appreciate how many balls he’s hit the last four or five years,” they said. It seems like Barkley is playing some good golf now, and certainly enjoying his time at the course.