Watch Central Point vs J Addison: Stream high school basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season the 2022 Beach Ball Classic features some of the best teams and players in high school basketball. Every year the event gives teams the spotlight and an opportunity to prove they are one of the best in the country. Today the Central Pointe Christian Academy White Tigers (19-7) take on a team from Canada in J Addison. The White Tigers are coming off a loss, but are off to a strong overall start to their season in Florida, one of the most competitive states in the country in high school basketball. This is a great challenge for the White Tigers taking on a team outside of the country.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button