Watch Central Point vs J Addison: Stream high school basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season the 2022 Beach Ball Classic features some of the best teams and players in high school basketball. Every year the event gives teams the spotlight and an opportunity to prove they are one of the best in the country. Today the Central Pointe Christian Academy White Tigers (19-7) take on a team from Canada in J Addison. The White Tigers are coming off a loss, but are off to a strong overall start to their season in Florida, one of the most competitive states in the country in high school basketball. This is a great challenge for the White Tigers taking on a team outside of the country.

How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Central Point vs. J Addison today:

Game Date: December 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

So far this season through 26 games, the White Tigers are averaging 62.3 points per game and are allowing 53.8 points per game to their opponents. They are coming off a tough loss to Dynamic Prep that snapped their three-game winning streak.

Now they have a chance to bounce back in a big way in the 2022 Beach Ball Classic starting today against J Addison.

