WATCH: Celtic take brilliant consolation goal away from Real Madrid hiding

Real Madrid will run out comfortable winners against Celtic and secure top spot in the group, but Celtic’s considerable traveling support did at least have a goal to celebrate for their efforts.

Real Madrid raced into a two-goal lead in the first half with penalties from Luka Modric and then Rodrygo Goes. Josip Juranovic then missed his penalty after Liel Abada was brought down by Ferland Mendy, putting his effort too close to Thibaut Courtois.

Marco Asensio piled on the Misery and with a good finish early in the second half, followed by goals from Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde which explained in the scoreline the ease with which Real Madrid were attacking.

Celtic continued to come forward though and when they were awarded a free-kick just outside the box, Jota stepped up to give the Green Brigade something to celebrate. The match finished 5-1 in the end, with Real Madrid qualifying for the knockout round in first place.

What a free-kick from Jota 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AXd3Oyq7En — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022

GOAL! Jota scores against Real Madrid with the perfect free kick! 🎯🤩 pic.twitter.com/8lmDPSV9gI — Benfica Youth (@SLBenficaYouth) November 2, 2022