Watch: Casemiro Goal For Manchester United v Reading, FA Cup

Manchester United have taken the lead against Reading in the FA Cup and Casemiro has scored it. A goal made in Brazil as Antony provides a great assist for the midfielder.

Marcus Rashford had given United a lead previously but his goal was ruled offside.

Watch Casemiro’s goal here;

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button