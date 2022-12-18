Watch Canisius at Penn State: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the bottom teams in the MAAC conference, Canisius, will head on the road this weekend into the Jordan Center to take on the Big Ten’s Penn State today. The Nittany Lions are 7-3 this season and the No. 6 teams in the conference. They lost early in the season to No. 24 Virginia Tech and then to Clemson on the road and Michigan State at home. It Secured a huge, quad-one win against No. 18 and conference Rival Illinois last weekend. Jalen Pickett has been everything for this Penn State team. The senior guard is leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists. He is averaging 16.2 points, 7.5 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also adds 1.5 steals per game on the defensive side of the ball.

