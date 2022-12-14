Watch Cal Poly at Washington: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Hec Edmundson Pavilion is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between Washington and Cal Poly on Tuesday in men’s college basketball regular season action. The Huskies head into the game with an overall record of 7-3 and are coming off of a 17-point loss to No. 15 Gonzaga is Friday in the team’s most recent outing. The defeat marked the team’s second in its last three games after going 6-1 to start the regular season campaign. Washington’s other two losses were against Oregon State on Dec. 1 and California Baptist on Nov. 17. Meanwhile, the team’s most recent win was a 10-point finish over Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 4.

How to Watch Cal Poly at Washington in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Cal Poly at Washington men’s college basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Meanwhile, Cal Poly is 5-3 heading into the game on Tuesday and is coming off of a 23-point win over Portland State on Saturday in the team’s most recent regular season matchup.

Don’t miss the thrilling Matchup between Washington and Cal Poly on Tuesday in men’s college basketball action.

Regional restrictions may apply.