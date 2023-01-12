Watch Cal Golden Bears at Washington St. Cougars in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The last time Washington State (7-10, 2-4) took the floor, the Cougars pulled off a major upset in the Pac-12. On Wednesday, they went into Tucson and knocked off No. 9 Arizona 74-61. Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye led the way in the effort with a season-high 24 points to go with his 14 rebounds to complete the double-double. He also had two steals and a block. With that win, Washington State has now come out on top in two of its last three games. The Cougars will try to make it three of four on Wednesday when they take on a Cal team (3-13, 2-3) that has also been rolling as of late.

How to Watch Cal at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live Stream Cal at Washington State in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start with your free trial!

Cal struggled out of the gate this season, but has found a rhythm in conference play. The Golden Bears have won back-to-back games with a 92-70 blowout against Stanford on Friday and a narrow 80-76 win over Colorado the Saturday before that. Going further back, the Golden Bears have won three of their last four.

This game will be the first time Cal and Washington State face each other since meeting in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament last year. Washington State won that game 66-59.

Regional restrictions may apply.