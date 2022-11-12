Watch Cadence Bank Houston Open third round: Stream PGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through two rounds at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau has opened up a four-stroke lead over the field in Texas. Play had to be suspended in the second round, but not before Fianu played one of the best rounds of his career, shooting a 62 to create separation between him and the rest of the field. Finau is looking for his fifth win on the PGA Tour in his career if he is able to continue his play for two more rounds holding off the rest of the field as they play catch-up starting with the third round today.

