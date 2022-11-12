Watch Cadence Bank Houston Open third round: Stream PGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Through two rounds at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau has opened up a four-stroke lead over the field in Texas. Play had to be suspended in the second round, but not before Fianu played one of the best rounds of his career, shooting a 62 to create separation between him and the rest of the field. Finau is looking for his fifth win on the PGA Tour in his career if he is able to continue his play for two more rounds holding off the rest of the field as they play catch-up starting with the third round today.

How to Watch Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the second round, Finau finished with 10 birdies and just two bogeys on his card to build out his lead. So far that is the best overall round this week at the Cadence Bank Houston Open and could be enough to vault Finau to a win this weekend.

Due to the delay in play, the cut line has not been established and the entire field is still in play Entering today. The second round will be finished first, then the third round will continue with those who made the cut and move on.

Patrick Rodgers is in the hunt today after a second-round 63 to build on his first-round 67, putting him four strokes back of the lead tied with Alex Noren Entering the third round today.

