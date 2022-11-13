Watch Cadence Bank Houston Open final round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The final round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open tees off with Tony Finau four strokes ahead of the pack. He enters the final round -15 overall after back-to-back strong rounds that separated him from the rest of the field. A win this week for Finau would give him his fifth win on the PGA Tour and push him into the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings. It is early in the season, but a golfer the caliber of Finau Entering the top 10 of the standings this early in the 2022-2023 season could go a long way in him winning his first-ever championship. Only one other golfer, Ben Taylor, is in the hunt today as he enters four strokes back at -11 overall.

How to Watch Cadence Bank Houston Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Cadence Bank Houston Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Finau has 12 birdies and two bogeys over the last two rounds, including a clean scorecard in the third round yesterday. He is playing terrific golf this week and is on his way to rising up the rankings this week.

Behind Finau is Taylor, four strokes back and the only golfer within seven strokes of the lead Entering today.

Taylor has rounds of 66, 68 and 65 to put him in a position to compete here in the final round. He has 14 birdies and three bogeys on his scorecard overall.

Regional restrictions may apply.