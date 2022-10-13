Watch BYU Cougars at Saint Mary’s Gaels in Women’s Volleyball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 12th ranked BYU Cougars (13-3) look to keep the momentum going against their conference rivals, the Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-8). The Gaels are in their toughest stretch of the season with three straight matches against ranked teams. They are coming off a loss to the 20th ranked team in the country. This is going to be a major test for the Gaels if they hope to keep their season alive, while the Cougars are rolling and focused on moving up the standings again this week.

How to Watch BYU at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) in Women’s College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: October 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Gaels are coming off a 3-1 loss to the 20th ranked Pepperdine Waves in their last match to push their current losing streak to three matches.

This season has been a bit of a rollercoaster for the Cougars. They started off with five straight wins, defeating their opponents by a combined score of 15-2 in sets. They played zero five game matches and looked terrific.

Then, they dropped three matches in a row to ranked teams. That included Pitt, 11th ranked Georgia Tech, and sixth ranked Ohio State. The last two were in straight sets.

Since then they have been as hot as any team in the country, winning eight straight matches by a combined score of 24-3 in sets.

They are Rolling now and moving up the Ranks in a way that should give them the confidence that they can be real contenders to win it all this season.

