Watch BYU at Pepperdine: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

BYU hits the road on Saturday to take on Pepperdine looking to extend its five-game winning streak. The Cougars have been red-hot after they lost three in a row in the middle of December. Since losing to Utah, Gonzaga and Portland, the Cougars have reeled off five straight wins, the last four of which have come in WCC play. The Cougars have been very consistent over their last four games scoring 69, 66, 63 and 63 points while winning each game by at least 14 points. It has been their best stretch of basketball of the season and Saturday they will look to stay hot against a Pepperdine team that has lost six straight.

How to Watch BYU at Pepperdine in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 5:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live Stream BYU at Pepperdine in Women’s College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Waves have been struggling since beating Santa Clara back on December 17th. They have lost six in a row and have dropped to 1-6 in the WCC.

They nearly snapped that streak on Thursday, but their comeback attempt came up just short in their loss to San Diego.

Saturday they will be looking to finally get back in the win column and stop a streaking Cougars team.

Regional restrictions may apply.