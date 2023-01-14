Watch BYU at Pepperdine: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

BYU hits the road on Saturday to take on Pepperdine looking to extend its five-game winning streak. The Cougars have been red-hot after they lost three in a row in the middle of December. Since losing to Utah, Gonzaga and Portland, the Cougars have reeled off five straight wins, the last four of which have come in WCC play. The Cougars have been very consistent over their last four games scoring 69, 66, 63 and 63 points while winning each game by at least 14 points. It has been their best stretch of basketball of the season and Saturday they will look to stay hot against a Pepperdine team that has lost six straight.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button