Watch Butler Bulldogs at Creighton Bluejays in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The CenturyLink Center Omaha is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between Creighton and Butler on Thursday in men’s college basketball regular season action. The Bluejays head into the game with an overall record of 6-6 to start the campaign with the team hoping to snap a six-game losing streak. Creighton began the season with a perfect 6-0 record, beating the likes of St. Thomas, North Dakota, Holy Cross, UC Riverside, Texas Tech and No. 10 Arkansas along the way. The team then fell in six straight games to No. 5 Arizona, No. 7 Texas, Nebraska, BYU, No. 25 Arizona State and No. 24 Marquette.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button