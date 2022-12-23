Watch Butler Bulldogs at Creighton Bluejays in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The CenturyLink Center Omaha is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between Creighton and Butler on Thursday in men’s college basketball regular season action. The Bluejays head into the game with an overall record of 6-6 to start the campaign with the team hoping to snap a six-game losing streak. Creighton began the season with a perfect 6-0 record, beating the likes of St. Thomas, North Dakota, Holy Cross, UC Riverside, Texas Tech and No. 10 Arkansas along the way. The team then fell in six straight games to No. 5 Arizona, No. 7 Texas, Nebraska, BYU, No. 25 Arizona State and No. 24 Marquette.

How to Watch Butler at Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream the Butler at Creighton College Basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Meanwhile, Butler heads into the game on Thursday with an overall record of 8-4. In the team’s most recent outing, the Bulldogs fell by 22 points to No. 2 UConn on Saturday night at the Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Don’t miss the thrilling Matchup between Creighton and Butler on Thursday in men’s college basketball action and see if Creighton can break its losing streak.

