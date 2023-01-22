Watch Butler at UConn: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UConn returns home on Sunday afternoon to take on Butler in a Big East matchup. The Huskies are coming off a close 67-66 loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday and have now lost five of six after starting the year with 14 straight wins. They have had a tough schedule and the Big East is good, but the Huskies have not been playing well and have suffered upset losses to Providence, St. John’s and the Pirates. They have now fallen to 4-5 in the Big East and Sunday they will be looking to get back on track against a Butler team they beat 68-46 back on Dec. 17.

