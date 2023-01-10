Watch Butler at St. John’s: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Butler (10-7) goes to Carnesecca Arena in Queens on Tuesday night trying to gain a split of its New York trip when it takes on St. John’s (11-6). The Red Storm have dropped five straight games and are 1-5 in Big East Conference play. The Bulldogs, who are 2-4 in the Big East, are led by Jayden Taylor, who is averaging 13.6 points per game, and Manny Bates, who gets 13.2 points and 6.0 rebounds a contest. Joel Soriano averages 16.2 points and 12.1 rebounds a night for St. John’s, David Jones puts up 13.9 points a game and Andre Curbelo is posting 10.5 points and 5.1 assists.

