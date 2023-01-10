Watch Butler at St. John’s: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Butler (10-7) goes to Carnesecca Arena in Queens on Tuesday night trying to gain a split of its New York trip when it takes on St. John’s (11-6). The Red Storm have dropped five straight games and are 1-5 in Big East Conference play. The Bulldogs, who are 2-4 in the Big East, are led by Jayden Taylor, who is averaging 13.6 points per game, and Manny Bates, who gets 13.2 points and 6.0 rebounds a contest. Joel Soriano averages 16.2 points and 12.1 rebounds a night for St. John’s, David Jones puts up 13.9 points a game and Andre Curbelo is posting 10.5 points and 5.1 assists.

How to Watch Butler at St. John’s in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Butler at St. John’s men’s college basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Butler shot just 26.8% on Saturday as it was routed at Seton Hall 76-51. Taylor scored 14 points and Bates added 11 in the loss.

The visiting Red Storm came back to tie Providence with 4:19 remaining on Saturday afternoon but could never get over the hump in an 83-80 loss that ran their losing streak to five. Soriano finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Posh Alexander scored 14 points.

The Bulldogs are 10-9 all-time against St. John’s and were swept in two meetings last season. The Red Storm won 75-72 at Indianapolis on Feb. 5 and blew out Butler at home on Feb. 18, 91-57.

Regional restrictions may apply.