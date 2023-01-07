Watch Butler at Seton Hall: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Big East Conference will put two, member teams on the court Tonight as Butler heads on the road this weekend to take on Seton Hall. The Bulldogs are 10-6 this season overall and 2-3 against conference opponents. After going on a four-game winning streak earlier in the season, the team went on a three-game losing streak to all conference opponents No. 4 Connecticut, Creighton on the road, and Providence. They bounced back with their two conference wins against Georgetown on the road and DePaul at home, the two worst teams in the conference. Eric Hunter, Jr., led the team with 23 points and five rebounds in his last win.

How to Watch Butler at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Butler at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Pirates are 8-8 overall this season and just 1-4 in Big East play. They sit only in front of DePaul and Georgetown in the conference. Their last five games were all conference contests winning only against St. Johns.

In their last game, a road loss to Creighton, only two players finished in double figures — Tray Jackson and Femi Odukale. Odukale led the way with 16 points and three rebounds.

