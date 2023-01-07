Watch Butler at Seton Hall: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Big East Conference will put two, member teams on the court Tonight as Butler heads on the road this weekend to take on Seton Hall. The Bulldogs are 10-6 this season overall and 2-3 against conference opponents. After going on a four-game winning streak earlier in the season, the team went on a three-game losing streak to all conference opponents No. 4 Connecticut, Creighton on the road, and Providence. They bounced back with their two conference wins against Georgetown on the road and DePaul at home, the two worst teams in the conference. Eric Hunter, Jr., led the team with 23 points and five rebounds in his last win.

