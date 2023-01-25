Watch Butler at Providence: Stream college basketball live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Wednesday night in the Big East, Providence (15-5, 7-2 Big East) hosts Butler (11-10, 3-7 Big East) at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Rhode Island. Providence had won six games in a row to start conference play, most by double-digit margins, before dropping back-to-back games to Creighton and Marquette, both on the road. The Friars returned home on Saturday and beat DePaul 75-64, to get back in the win column and pick up some momentum in the first of two consecutive home games. Butler dropped both games last week to Creighton and UConn, after beating Villanova 79-71 last weekend.

