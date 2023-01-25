Watch Butler at Providence: Stream college basketball live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Wednesday night in the Big East, Providence (15-5, 7-2 Big East) hosts Butler (11-10, 3-7 Big East) at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Rhode Island. Providence had won six games in a row to start conference play, most by double-digit margins, before dropping back-to-back games to Creighton and Marquette, both on the road. The Friars returned home on Saturday and beat DePaul 75-64, to get back in the win column and pick up some momentum in the first of two consecutive home games. Butler dropped both games last week to Creighton and UConn, after beating Villanova 79-71 last weekend.

Butler at Providence in College Basketball

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

This will be the second meeting between Providence and Butler this year. The Friars took the first Matchup 72-52 back on Dec. 29.

Sophomore guard Devin Carter scored a game-high 21 points in that one as well as contributing four steals, and senior forward Ed Croswell had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.

These teams also met last year in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament. Top seed Providence just got by ninth seed Butler, 65-61, in that one.

