Watch Butler at Cal: Stream men’s college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the best Big East teams early in the season will go on the road today as Butler heads into Haas Pavilion to take on California this weekend. The Bulldogs are 7-3 through the first 10 games of the season. It was a rough start to the year after dropping a game to Penn State and then a big one to No. 7 Tennessee. However, in the last five games, the team is 4-1 with the only loss at home against North Carolina State. They were able to get a 71-61 win over Yale in their last contest. Simas Lukosius and Manny Bates will be the Butler players to keep an eye on. To date, Lukosius averages 11.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. Bates, likewise, is averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game with 2.7 blocks per game.

