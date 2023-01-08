Watch Bucknell at Lafayette: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Bucknell (7-9) is mired in a five-game losing streak and is off to an 0-3 start in the Patriot League. But the Bison will get little sympathy on Sunday afternoon when they visit Lafayette (2-14) at Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania. The Leopards have lost three in a row and are also 0-3 in league play. Xander Rice leads Bucknell at 15.1 points per game and Alex Timmerman scored 12.3 a contest. Lafayette is led by three players: Leo O’Boyle (11.6 points per game), CJ Fulton (11.3) and Kyle Jenkins (11.1). Nathan Davis is 123-103 in his eighth year coaching the Bison while Mike Jordan is in his first season leading the Leopards.

How to Watch Bucknell at Lafayette in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Game Time: 1 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Lafayette appeared to have its first Patriot League win in its grasp on Thursday night, but Boston University got a late basket to tie the game in regulation and then won in overtime 73-69 at Case Gym in Boston. Eric Sondberg scored 20 points for the Leopards, TJ Berger added 17 points and Fulton finished with 16.

As for Bucknell, it lost at home to Lehigh on Thursday 72-64. Timmerman scored a season-high 27 points to go with 10 rebounds and Rice added 14 points and seven assists in the loss.

Lafayette leads the all-time series 93-82, but the Bison took two of three last season. The Leopards won 74-72 at home on Feb. 5 before Bucknell defended its homecourt 92-89 on Feb. 19. In the first round of the Patriot League tournament, the Bison won at Lafayette 82-81. All three games last season were decided in overtime.

