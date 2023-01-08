Watch Bucknell at Lafayette: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Bucknell (7-9) is mired in a five-game losing streak and is off to an 0-3 start in the Patriot League. But the Bison will get little sympathy on Sunday afternoon when they visit Lafayette (2-14) at Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania. The Leopards have lost three in a row and are also 0-3 in league play. Xander Rice leads Bucknell at 15.1 points per game and Alex Timmerman scored 12.3 a contest. Lafayette is led by three players: Leo O’Boyle (11.6 points per game), CJ Fulton (11.3) and Kyle Jenkins (11.1). Nathan Davis is 123-103 in his eighth year coaching the Bison while Mike Jordan is in his first season leading the Leopards.

