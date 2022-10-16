WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau and Other LIV Golf Defectors Test Their Skills With the Ultimate Chipping Challenge

LIV Golf has been successful in luring out the best players from the PGA Tour. The new league promised the world to focus on the growth of golf as well as the improvement of the golfers. And keeping its promise, LIV Golf is consistently coming up with new strategies to keep things interesting. Moreover, the Saudi-backed league recently came up with a new challenge featuring Bryson DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau and two other players tried their hands at LIV Golf’s new Chipping Challenge

LIV Golf has been working very hard to attract new players to join the league. And adding to the new formats of making golf better, LIV Golf came up with a new challenge for its players. professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, was accompanied by Anirban Lahiri and Marc Leishman for LIV’s new 16th hole Chipping Challenge. The goal was to hit “18 balls to a floating green around 50 meters in the ocean.”

PALM HARBOR, FL – MARCH 10: Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 10, 2017, in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

LIV Golf posted a short video of the players attempting to complete the challenge. The game began with DeChambeau successfully hitting the ball to the green, but also failing a few shots. The floating platform had a small bunker along the green. “It’s not as easy as it looks,” said DeChambeau while Leishman attempted his shots. The challenge was a simple game between the three in Jeddah. And the proceeds from the game were directed towards charity.

All three players found it hard to hit their golf balls onto a floating platform. But one less thing to worry about was that the balls were biodegradable. Therefore, any balls that went into the ocean would be harmless to the environment. The three had healthy competition during the challenge.

Aug 15, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Anirban Lahiri hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

However, the final scores after the challenge were quite unexpected. Turned out that the Longest hitter in the world, Bryson DeChambeau, could only land five balls on the green. While six of Leishman’s balls made it to the platform. And winning the challenge was Anirban Lahiri shooting 8 balls to the green.

How much did DeChambeau and others make from the challenge?

According to LIV, all the proceeds from the Chipping Challenge were to be donated to charity. The Prize money for each ball Landing on the platform was £2500. And with the scores that the players had at the end, DeChambeau made $12,500, while Leishman and Lahiri made $15,000 and $20,000 respectively. Hence, the total amount raised for Charity by the combined efforts of these players was $47,500. No matter how the other two performed, DeChambeau’s fans would definitely be disappointed with his performance in the challenge.

