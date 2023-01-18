Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Premier League

Bruno Fernandes has scored his second goal in two games and has given Manchester United the lead against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The midfielder is back to his goal scoring form.

David De Gea had produced a stunning save just a few minutes before United took the lead. Fernandes’ goal was assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Watch Fernandes’ goal below;

In what is a huge week for Manchester United, the Red Devils travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace tonight. Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to continue their winning run.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button