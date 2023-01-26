Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal For Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final

Bruno Fernandes has scored Manchester United’s third goal against Nottingham Forest to all but finish the game for the Red Devils. United now take a three goal advantage to the second leg at Old Trafford.

The midfielder has once again scored yet another goal for United who now has such an impressive number of goal contributions since joining the club.

Watch Fernandes’ goal here;

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button