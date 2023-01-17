Watch Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (27-15) look to snap their current two-game losing streak that started with Kevin Durant leaving the line-up on the road against the San Antonio Spurs (13-31). In two games Brooklyn has only lost by a combined 23 points behind their defensive efforts and overall team play. They will need to get more out of Kyrie Irving as the star of the team with Durant out. Over the last two games, Irving has scored 39 points, dished out 12 assists and shot 36.3% from the field. For Brooklyn to be competitive without Durant it will take a much bigger and more efficient effort from Irving starting today.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Earlier this month Brooklyn took care of San Antonio at home (139-103), with Durant in the line-up going for 25 points, 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals on just 14 shot attempts.

During their two-game losing streak, one thing that head coach Jacque Vaughn and Brooklyn have been able to rely on is their defense.

They have given up 110.5 points per game on 46-36-81 shooting splits to their opponents.

On the other side, San Antonio is looking toward the 2023 NBA Draft and the future with wings Devin Vassell (19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game) and Keldon Johnson Jr. (21.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game), along with Tre Jones and Rookie Jeremy Sochan.

