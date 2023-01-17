Watch Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs: Stream NBA live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (27-15) look to snap their current two-game losing streak that started with Kevin Durant leaving the line-up on the road against the San Antonio Spurs (13-31). In two games Brooklyn has only lost by a combined 23 points behind their defensive efforts and overall team play. They will need to get more out of Kyrie Irving as the star of the team with Durant out. Over the last two games, Irving has scored 39 points, dished out 12 assists and shot 36.3% from the field. For Brooklyn to be competitive without Durant it will take a much bigger and more efficient effort from Irving starting today.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button