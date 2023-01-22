Watch Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden State Warriors have to be feeling pretty good about their most recent road trip as they now begin a three-game homestand. The Warriors Achilles heel all season has been their performance away from San Francisco. Golden State is 23-23 overall and 17-5 at home. Golden State went 3-2 on the road trip, which is half of the victories the team has had on the road so far this season.

Golden State beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114 in its last matchup. What was more impressive is that the Warriors won on the road without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Even without some of the greatest three-point shooters ever, Golden State still connected on 23 threes. Jordan Poole finished with 32 points, hitting five times from behind the arc against Cleveland. Even if Golden State is without Curry and Thompson again, home court should give the Warriors the advantage.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

It helps Golden State’s cause that Kevin Durant is out of the lineup with a knee injury. The Nets had lost three in a row, but got their first win since Durant went out, beating the Utah Jazz 117-106 in their last game.

The win can be highly attributed to Kyrie Irving. Irving scored 48 points with 21 of those coming in the fourth quarter. How will both of these teams respond while missing some of the biggest superstars in the game?

