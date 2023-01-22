Watch Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden State Warriors have to be feeling pretty good about their most recent road trip as they now begin a three-game homestand. The Warriors Achilles heel all season has been their performance away from San Francisco. Golden State is 23-23 overall and 17-5 at home. Golden State went 3-2 on the road trip, which is half of the victories the team has had on the road so far this season.

Golden State beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114 in its last matchup. What was more impressive is that the Warriors won on the road without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Even without some of the greatest three-point shooters ever, Golden State still connected on 23 threes. Jordan Poole finished with 32 points, hitting five times from behind the arc against Cleveland. Even if Golden State is without Curry and Thompson again, home court should give the Warriors the advantage.

