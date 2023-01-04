Watch Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (25-12) are in the midst of one of the best stretches in franchise history and have the chance to tie for the most wins in the NBA if they push it to 13 straight wins on Wednesday. They take on the Chicago Bulls (16-21), who have been snake-bitten all season due to injuries and losing tough games late. DeMar DeRozan looks to lead his team to the biggest win of their season at home against the hottest team in the league by upsetting Kevin Durant and Brooklyn today.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Irving made one of the plays of the season with a put-back dunk in Brooklyn’s most recent win against the San Antonio Spurs.

During this 12-game winning streak, Brooklyn has seen great play from Durant, who is an MVP candidate again. He and Irving have shown how special they can be on the Offensive end, but the defense has allowed them to become a contender.

The play of Nic Claxton, Royce O’Neale and Yuta Watanabe has sparked the team to play terrific defense alongside Ben Simmons, who is slowly rounding into form.

