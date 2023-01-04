Watch Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (25-12) are in the midst of one of the best stretches in franchise history and have the chance to tie for the most wins in the NBA if they push it to 13 straight wins on Wednesday. They take on the Chicago Bulls (16-21), who have been snake-bitten all season due to injuries and losing tough games late. DeMar DeRozan looks to lead his team to the biggest win of their season at home against the hottest team in the league by upsetting Kevin Durant and Brooklyn today.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2023

