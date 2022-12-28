Watch Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks: Stream NBA live, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (22-12) have quietly turned their season around from one of the NBA’s enigmas to potentially the top team in the Eastern Conference. Ever since Jacque Vaughn took over as head coach the team is 20-7, including its current 13-1 stretch which began on Nov. 27. Kevin Durant is having one of the best overall seasons of his career, as he has leveled out Brooklyn on both sides of the floor with his play, putting everyone else into their proper roles. The Nets take on the inconsistent Atlanta Hawks (17-17), who are coming off a loss and have lost two of their last three games.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: December 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Over their last nine games, the Nets have gone from potentially being a play-in tournament team to knocking on the door of first place in the Eastern Conference.

In its last 14 games Brooklyn is averaging 118.4 points per game and allowing just 110.4 points. If its defense can hold up for the rest of the season, the Nets have a Championship recipe with the best scorer in the world and also a Top 10 defense.

During this stretch of 14 games (13 played), Durant is averaging 31.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He has entered the MVP conversation again.

