WATCH: Brendan Farrell Talks Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Old Dominion

With a little over three minutes left in regulation, Brendan Farrell pushed his 36-yard field-goal attempt wide right. Had he made it, Virginia would have taken a 16-7 lead to all but seal the win for the Cavaliers over Old Dominion.

Instead, the Monarchs drove the length of the field and scored a touchdown to take the lead. In only 60 seconds, Brennan Armstrong and the Cavaliers managed to put together a long drive of their own to set Farrell up for a 26-yard field goal attempt with just two seconds left on the clock.

Three minutes after missing a field goal, Brendan Farrell trotted back onto the field and calmly kicked the football right through the uprights as time expired to give Virginia the 16-14 win.

Hear what Farrell had to say about his game-winning kick following the game in the video below:

