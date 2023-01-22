WATCH: Both Celtic VAR handball incidents vs Morton

Celtic ran out comfortable winners against Morton as they booked their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

However, there was VAR controversy once again as former Hoops defender Efe Ambrose had a penalty given against him for handling the ball in the box.

Early in the first half, Liel Abada’s shot deflected off Morton defender Jack Baird’s foot and hit the Nigerian’s hand as he attempted to block the Israel international’s attempt.

The spot kick was not awarded originally by referee Kevin Clancy, however, after a lengthy VAR check which saw him go over to the monitor, the penalty was then given.

Aaron Mooy dispatched it and the Hoops would go on to win 5-0.

Later in the fixture, Ambrose was once again involved in a penalty claim after the ball hit his hand.

Abada’s attempted cross was blocked by the defender and went out for a corner.

It was ruled not to be a penalty by the officials despite the winger’s protest.

You can watch this incident below:

After the match, Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou praised his players for the “professional” nature of their performance.

He told BBC Scotland: “I thought it was really professional. The lads stuck to our principles and worked really hard.

“Sometimes against players like this you fall into the trap of thinking you don’t have to work hard but I thought we worked hard for the whole game, scored some good goals and, yeah, pleased.”

