Watch Boston College–North Carolina: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

North Carolina (12-6) picked up its first true road win of the season on Saturday and returns to the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, where it is 8-0, to host Boston College (8-10). The Eagles have lost three straight and are 2-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels got back above .500 in ACC play at 4-3 and are led by Armando Bacot’s 17.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Caleb Love averages 16.3 points and RJ Davis checks in at 16.2 points a game. Makai Ashton-Langford is BC’s top scorer at 12.3 points an outing and TJ Bickerstaff is the leading rebounder at 6.3 a night.

How to Watch Boston College at North Carolina in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2023

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network (National)

On Saturday afternoon, UNC kept Louisville winless in conference play with an 80-59 road blowout. Bacot and D’Marco Dunn scored 14 points each, with Bacot also pulling in 16 rebounds. Davis and Puff Johnson dropped in 12 points apiece.

The Eagles were routed at home Saturday night by Wake Forest, 85-63. Jaeden Zackery led Boston College with 14 points and Ashton-Langford finished with 12.

North Carolina is 20-6 all-time against Boston College, including 9-1 at the Dean Dome, and swept two games last season. The Tar Heels won 91-65 at Chestnut Hill on Jan. 2, 2022, and held off the Eagles in Chapel Hill 58-47 on Jan. 26.

