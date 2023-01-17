Watch Boston College–North Carolina: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

North Carolina (12-6) picked up its first true road win of the season on Saturday and returns to the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, where it is 8-0, to host Boston College (8-10). The Eagles have lost three straight and are 2-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels got back above .500 in ACC play at 4-3 and are led by Armando Bacot’s 17.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Caleb Love averages 16.3 points and RJ Davis checks in at 16.2 points a game. Makai Ashton-Langford is BC’s top scorer at 12.3 points an outing and TJ Bickerstaff is the leading rebounder at 6.3 a night.

.

