Watch Boston College–Miami: College basketball live stream, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Miami (12-7) is coming off a loss and is 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, two games behind co-leaders Duke and Notre Dame. On Thursday night, the Hurricanes welcome Boston College (13-9) to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables looking for their sixth win in their last seven games. The Eagles have lost four straight and are 3-6 in the conference. Haley Cavinder leads Miami with 13.1 points per game and Destiny Harden averages 11.7 points and a team-best 5.2 rebounds. For BC, Dontavia Waggoner gets 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals a contest, with JoJo Lacey scoring 11.2 points a game and Taina Mair posting 11.0 points and 7.0 assists a night.

How to Watch Boston College at Miami in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Hurricanes last played on Jan. 19, losing at then-No. 20 NC State 71-61. Miami trailed 35-19 at the half and couldn’t close enough of the gap after the break. Lola Pendande had 21 points and eight rebounds and Cavinder dropped in 15 points.

Boston College lost 67-57 on Sunday to visiting Clemson, never getting closer than seven points in the fourth quarter. Mair was the only Eagle in double figures with 13 points and also had six assists.

Miami leads the all-time series 29-19, but Boston College won the Lone meeting last season.

