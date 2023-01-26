Watch Boston College–Miami: College basketball live stream, TV – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Miami (12-7) is coming off a loss and is 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, two games behind co-leaders Duke and Notre Dame. On Thursday night, the Hurricanes welcome Boston College (13-9) to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables looking for their sixth win in their last seven games. The Eagles have lost four straight and are 3-6 in the conference. Haley Cavinder leads Miami with 13.1 points per game and Destiny Harden averages 11.7 points and a team-best 5.2 rebounds. For BC, Dontavia Waggoner gets 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals a contest, with JoJo Lacey scoring 11.2 points a game and Taina Mair posting 11.0 points and 7.0 assists a night.

