Watch Boston College at Virginia: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Neither Boston College (13-6) nor Virginia (13-4) come into today’s ACC game in Women’s college basketball ranked in the top 25, but they are playing like teams that are on the cusp of getting there. This is a Sneaky game-of-the-day candidate with the Eagles looking to bounce back after a tough loss and the Cavaliers looking to find any momentum here after three losses in a row and four in their last five games overall. In the ACC every game matters as it boasts some of the best depth of quality in the country with the Eagles in ninth place and the Cavaliers in 11th place Entering today.

How to Watch Boston College at Virginia today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The biggest win of the season for the Eagles came against then-10th-ranked NC State (79-71) behind two double doubles from Taina Mair and Dontavia Waggoner.

This season the Eagles are the model example of team balance on the Offensive end with six players averaging double-figure scoring. They are led by Waggoner with her 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game.

On the other side, the Cavaliers have three players contributing almost equally on the Offensive with double-figure scoring.

Camryn Taylor (12.5 points), Mir McLean (12.2 points) and Sam Brunelle (11.6 points) are all capable of leading the way for the Cavaliers in any given game.

