Watch Boston College at Notre Dame: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Fifth-ranked Notre Dame (11-1) has been rolling since picking up its first loss of the season, winning five games in a row, including upsetting then third-ranked UConn by double figures. The Irish will look to keep the wins coming against Boston College (11-4), which is starting off their season strongly as well and is hunting for its biggest win of the season today on the road to start the new year. To pull off that, the Eagles will need to contain the engine of the Fighting Irish offense, sophomore Olivia Miles, who is leading the team in virtually every statistical category as their leader.

How to Watch Boston College at Notre Dame today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

It came down to the wire for the Fighting Irish in their last win over Miami, behind four players scoring in double figures.

This season Miles is leading the Fighting Irish with 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. She is efficient from everywhere other than three shooting 49-25-82 splits overall.

The sophomore does everything for her team and despite not having inflated numbers like other stars, is a contender for Player of the Year through the non-conference part of the season.

