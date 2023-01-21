Watch Boston College at Notre Dame: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Boston College and Notre Dame are sitting in a similar boat at this point in the season. That boat seems pretty small, desolate and far away from the island. Notre Dame is 1-7 in conference play and Boston College is not much further up the standings with a 2-6 record in the ACC. The Fighting Irish are trying to get back to .500 with a win at home here today. The Eagles Meanwhile are trying to break up a four-game losing streak. Notre Dame is looking to avoid three losses in a row after dropping to Florida State 84-71. Almost unbelievably, Notre Dame was able to rally from being down 24 points twice in the game to cut FSU’s lead to six. The Irish started the game down 32-8 and were down once again 66-42 in the second.

How to Watch Boston College at Notre Dame in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Boston College at Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

But Notre Dame went on a 19-3 run to make it close in the closing minutes. If the Irish can get off to a quicker start, especially at home, they should be able to bounce back nicely.

Boston College is coming off a loss to UNC by a 72-64 final. Quinten Post led the Eagles with 17 points. UNC had a lead of 11 but Boston College went on a 14-3 run to bring the game within one point. But much like Notre Dame, they couldn’t complete the comeback. These teams have more similarities than differences right now so this one should be a very close game.

Regional restrictions may apply.