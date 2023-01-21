Watch Boston College at Notre Dame: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Boston College and Notre Dame are sitting in a similar boat at this point in the season. That boat seems pretty small, desolate and far away from the island. Notre Dame is 1-7 in conference play and Boston College is not much further up the standings with a 2-6 record in the ACC. The Fighting Irish are trying to get back to .500 with a win at home here today. The Eagles Meanwhile are trying to break up a four-game losing streak. Notre Dame is looking to avoid three losses in a row after dropping to Florida State 84-71. Almost unbelievably, Notre Dame was able to rally from being down 24 points twice in the game to cut FSU’s lead to six. The Irish started the game down 32-8 and were down once again 66-42 in the second.

