Watch Boise State at Utah State: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Saturday afternoon, Utah State will host Boise State in a Women’s Mountain West matchup. The Aggies have had a tough start to the season with an overall record of 3-11 and a conference record of 0-3. The team is currently on a six-game losing streak with the most recent coming against Colorado State in a high scoring 62-99 loss. Prima Chellis led the scoring for the Aggies with 15 points and Maria Carvalho was right behind with 14 points of her own. Despite four Aggies scoring in double digits, career bests from multiple Colorado State players were more than Utah State could handle.

How to Watch Boise State at Utah State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium 3

The Broncos come into Saturday’s game with an overall record of 6-8 and a conference record of 1-0 after beating San Jose State 73-62 to open Mountain West play. Myra Hansen and Dani Bayes led the team on the score sheet with 19 points apiece. Elodie Lalotte pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the team on the boards.

The last time these two teams met resulted in a 63-55 win for Utah State.

