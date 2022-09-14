Watch: Bob Huggins Basketball Hall of Fame Speech

CINCINNATI — UC’s all-time winningest head basketball Coach is now a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. The Hall enshrined Bob Huggins this past weekend and he delivered a memorable speech to cap the honor.

Fellow Hall of Famers Jerry West and Rod Thorn presented Huggins, who coached at UC from 1989-05 and racked up 526 wins across that stretch. He’s been coaching at West Virginia and will match up against his old school next year in the Big 12. WVU has him under contract through the 2023-24 season.

The 68-year-old is one of six coaches all-time with 900-plus victories and sports a 69.7% overall win rate.

Check out his speech below.

