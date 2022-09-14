Watch: Bob Huggins Basketball Hall of Fame Speech
CINCINNATI — UC’s all-time winningest head basketball Coach is now a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. The Hall enshrined Bob Huggins this past weekend and he delivered a memorable speech to cap the honor.
Fellow Hall of Famers Jerry West and Rod Thorn presented Huggins, who coached at UC from 1989-05 and racked up 526 wins across that stretch. He’s been coaching at West Virginia and will match up against his old school next year in the Big 12. WVU has him under contract through the 2023-24 season.
The 68-year-old is one of six coaches all-time with 900-plus victories and sports a 69.7% overall win rate.
Check out his speech below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like:
Final Huddle: UC Hammers Kennesaw State 63-10 in Home Opener
Recruiting Roundup: Three-Star Cornerback and a Linebacker Visiting for Home Opener
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star Center Visiting This Month; UC Keeping Up With Multiple Targets
Big 12 Commissioner on Expansion: ‘Going out West is Where I Would Like to go’
UC, John Brannen Settle Lawsuit
Report: UC/NC State Football Series Cancelled
Luke Fickell Discusses Ryan Montgomery Injury, Loose Helmets, Areas to Improve
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Edge; 2025 D-Lineman Sets Up Visit
UC Football Falls Six Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings
Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas
ESPN Projects UC to Make 12-Team Playoff in 2024
Bearcats Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Named to AAC Week One Honor Roll
Final Huddle: Arkansas Handles UC 31-24 in Season Opener
Stars of the Game: UC/Arkansas
Watch: UC Punter Mason Fletcher Reunites With Mom After Two Years Apart
Report: UC Loses Starting Center Jake Renfro to Significant Knee Injury
Game Preview: Well. 22 UC Opens 2022 Season Against No. 19 Arkansas
2022 UC Football Best Bets
Season Predictions: Thoughts on Every 2022 UC Football Game
PFF Names UC Linebacking Unit Second-Best in College Football
Ted Nguyen: Desmond Ridder ‘Looks Mentally Ready’ to be NFL Starter
Look: UC Adding Field Suites to Nippert Stadium
Luke Fickell Updates QB Situation, Names Captains for 2022 Season
UC Rookie Coby Bryant Named a Starter for Seattle Seahawks
Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Puts UC in Top-Three Schools
ESPN Names UC Among 20 Teams That Can Make College Football Playoff
Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood
Top Bearcats 2023 Target Isaiah Collier Named Top Prospect by 247Sports
Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth
How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?
—–
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
.