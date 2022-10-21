Watch BMW Ladies Championship third round: Stream LPGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

American Andrea Lee fired her second straight six-under-par 66 on Friday to take the lead into the weekend at the BMW Ladies Championship in Incheon, South Korea. Lee closed with birdies on three of the final four holes to take a two-shot lead over Lilla Vu, Korean Amateur Minsol Kim and Atthaya Thitikul. Lydia Ko, who leads the Race to CME Globe standings Entering this weekend, is four shots back along with Yaeeun Hong in a tie for fifth. The top 60 golfers and ties qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next month. Jin Young Ko is the two-time defending champion.

How to Watch BMW Ladies Championship Third Round Today:

Date: October 21, 2022

Time: 11 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship on fuboTV.

Oak Valley Country Club plays 6,647 yards for the tournament, with 500 Race to the CME Globe points to be earned and a $2 million purse. This is the third year the BMW Ladies Championship has been an LPGA Tour event, with Jin Young Ko the Defending Champion and winning the $300,000 top prize.

Kim, the amateur, opened with a 64 on Thursday before carding a 70 on Friday. She played in the US Women’s Open in June but missed the cut.

Jin Young Ko shot a first-round 80 in her first event since August due to a wrist injury. She followed that up with a second-round 79 and is last on the leaderboard. She will play through the weekend, however, as there is no cut with only 78 players in the field.

