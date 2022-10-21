Watch BMW Ladies Championship third round: Stream LPGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

American Andrea Lee fired her second straight six-under-par 66 on Friday to take the lead into the weekend at the BMW Ladies Championship in Incheon, South Korea. Lee closed with birdies on three of the final four holes to take a two-shot lead over Lilla Vu, Korean Amateur Minsol Kim and Atthaya Thitikul. Lydia Ko, who leads the Race to CME Globe standings Entering this weekend, is four shots back along with Yaeeun Hong in a tie for fifth. The top 60 golfers and ties qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next month. Jin Young Ko is the two-time defending champion.

