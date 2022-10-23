Watch BMW Ladies Championship final round: Stream LPGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The final round of the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship is set to be an exciting one in the Republic of Korea. Atthaya Thitikul (-15) holds a one-stroke lead over the field, which has two others just a stroke back in Lydia Ko and Andrea Lee as well as a third contender only two strokes back. This is the third to last tournament before the CME Group Tour Championship, with one more stop in Japan before the final two events wrap up the 2021-2022 LPGA season in Florida.

How to Watch BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: October 22, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the third round Thitikul shot a 67 in the third round which was good enough for her to retake the lead after losing it in the second round:

Through 54 holes, Thitikul has played strong overall golf with 15 birdies, two eagles, two bogeys and one double-bogey on her card. She played her best in the first and third rounds, while taking a step back in the second round.

She will look to keep Ko (-14) and Lee (-14) at bay through the final 18 holes here today.

This final round will be a battle between those three and any others that can play their way into contention.

