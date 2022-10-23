Watch BMW Ladies Championship final round: Stream LPGA golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The final round of the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship is set to be an exciting one in the Republic of Korea. Atthaya Thitikul (-15) holds a one-stroke lead over the field, which has two others just a stroke back in Lydia Ko and Andrea Lee as well as a third contender only two strokes back. This is the third to last tournament before the CME Group Tour Championship, with one more stop in Japan before the final two events wrap up the 2021-2022 LPGA season in Florida.

How to Watch BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: October 22, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button