Watch Blessings Collegiate Invitational first round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 2022 Blessings Collegiate Invitational tees off with the first round for the men’s and women’s teams from the Blessings Golf Course in Johnson, Alabama, the home of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The best players in the country will play in different formats throughout the week to see who will come out on top as the best team in the tournament this year. There are team and individual winners for the men’s and the women’s teams, with 11 total teams from colleges and universities from all around the country. The other 10 teams will look to knock off the hosts and win in a road tournament environment.

How to Watch Blessings Collegiate Invitational, First Round today:

Game Date: October 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Last year the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s team won the Blessings Collegiate Invitational as part of their strong overall season as a team:

The teams playing in the tournament this year along with the host team of the Razorbacks include the Ole Miss Rebels, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Texas A&M Aggies, the Louisville Cardinals, the Central Florida Knights and the Clemson Tigers from the south and east coast .

Coming in from the west coast region are the California Golden Bears, UCLA Bruins and the UNLV Rebels, with the Kansas Jayhawks from the midwest.

Today tees off the start of this huge event in college golf with the best teams, players and programs in the country all focused on a win to build momentum in their season.

