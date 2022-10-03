Watch Blessings Collegiate Invitational first round: Stream golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The 2022 Blessings Collegiate Invitational tees off with the first round for the men’s and women’s teams from the Blessings Golf Course in Johnson, Alabama, the home of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The best players in the country will play in different formats throughout the week to see who will come out on top as the best team in the tournament this year. There are team and individual winners for the men’s and the women’s teams, with 11 total teams from colleges and universities from all around the country. The other 10 teams will look to knock off the hosts and win in a road tournament environment.

