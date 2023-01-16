Watch Bishop Gorman at Camden: Stream high school basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the best teams in the country in high school basketball take the court in a cross-country game between the Bishop Gorman Gaels (10-4) from Nevada and the Camden Panthers (11-2) from New Jersey. This season the Gaels are ranked 37th in the country per MaxPreps while the Panthers are 11th and both are ranked as the top team in their respective states. These non-regional games are big tests for top teams to see where they really lie in the pecking order of high school basketball, not just in their rivalry games locally against familiar opponents.

How to Watch Bishop Gorman (NV) at Camden (NJ) today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 am ET

TV: ESPN U

The Panthers were as dominant as ever in an 81-49 win over Eastside (NJ) in a local rivalry game that showed off just how dynamic they can be on both ends of the floor.

This season the Panthers are averaging 76.3 points per game and giving up 49.7 to their opponents in 13 total games played. They are coming off a loss so this is a big game for them as they look to remain competitive in the national standings.

On the other side, the Gaels have won two games in a row and are averaging 73.5 points per game and giving up 61.3 to their opponents.

This is going to be a huge test for both teams.

