Watch Bishop Gorman at Camden: Stream high school basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two of the best teams in the country in high school basketball take the court in a cross-country game between the Bishop Gorman Gaels (10-4) from Nevada and the Camden Panthers (11-2) from New Jersey. This season the Gaels are ranked 37th in the country per MaxPreps while the Panthers are 11th and both are ranked as the top team in their respective states. These non-regional games are big tests for top teams to see where they really lie in the pecking order of high school basketball, not just in their rivalry games locally against familiar opponents.

