Watch Baylor at West Virginia: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Baylor Women’s basketball heads out on the road on Sunday to face West Virginia. It’s going to be a tough challenge as the Mountaineers are looking for their third straight win. That’s not to mention that West Virginia is 7-1 at home this season. The Bears are up for the challenge though, as they haven’t lost on the road this season. The Bears are coming off just their fourth loss of the season, falling to Oklahoma State 70-65 on Wednesday. It was Baylor’s first conference loss and they had beaten OSU in 14 straight games. Ja’Mee Asberry led all scorers with 19 points but couldn’t convert on two free throws down one with 2:32 remaining in the game. Baylor never got that close again as West Virginia soon connected on a three-pointer to put away the game.

How to Watch Baylor at West Virginia in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: ESPNU

West Virginia is coming off a huge win against another Texas team beating TCU 77-45. It was the Mountaineers’ first conference win at home this season. WVU was led by Madisen Smith who knocked down 18 points in the rout.

West Virginia led most of the way but it was close at the half even after the Mountaineers outscored the Horned Frogs 17-4 in the first quarter. The Mountaineers put it in a new gear in the third quarter, outscoring TCU 26-7. They’ll need an Offensive performance like that to take down the vaunted Bears today.

