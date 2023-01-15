Watch Baylor at West Virginia: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Baylor Women’s basketball heads out on the road on Sunday to face West Virginia. It’s going to be a tough challenge as the Mountaineers are looking for their third straight win. That’s not to mention that West Virginia is 7-1 at home this season. The Bears are up for the challenge though, as they haven’t lost on the road this season. The Bears are coming off just their fourth loss of the season, falling to Oklahoma State 70-65 on Wednesday. It was Baylor’s first conference loss and they had beaten OSU in 14 straight games. Ja’Mee Asberry led all scorers with 19 points but couldn’t convert on two free throws down one with 2:32 remaining in the game. Baylor never got that close again as West Virginia soon connected on a three-pointer to put away the game.

