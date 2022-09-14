Watch: Bayern Munich race into two-goal lead over Barcelona

Barcelona had started off well at the Allianz Arena and at half-time, the Blaugrana looked more likely to open the scoring.

Of all people, Robert Lewandowski was the most guilty party in the Barcelona side for missing chances, spurning two good opportunities.

After half-time, Bayern moved up a gear following the introduction of Leon Goretzka. His shot was pushed away by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. From the resulting corner, Lucas Hernandez headed home after Marcos Alonso lost him.

JOSHUA KIMMICH SETS IT UP AND LUCAS HERNANDEZ FINISHES IT. BAYERN STRIKE FIRST 🎯 What a time to score his first goal in 22 months 👏 pic.twitter.com/kukHc574gg — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 13, 2022

Right place ✅

Right time ✅ Lucas Hernandez arrives at the near-post and heads home Joshua Kimmich’s corner ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/p8gRGgeasN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2022

Just minutes later Jamal Musiala played a key role in giving the ball to Leroy Sane in space in front of the defense. They drove through the middle of the Blaugrana defense to make it 2-0.

LOOK AT THAT SPEED! 💨 Leroy Sane doubles the lead for Bayern Munich with a tremendous burst between the Barcelona Defenders 😱#UCL pic.twitter.com/sdC1eEoxiZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2022

LEROY SANE 💥 BAYERN WITH TWO GOALS IN FOUR MINUTES OVER BARCELONA 👀 pic.twitter.com/J7VIbZTByf — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 13, 2022

Leroy Sane putts @FCBayernUS in complete control 😎 THAT PACE 🌬 pic.twitter.com/yspY3YlE8W — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 13, 2022

As it stands, Barcelona are looking down the barrel in Munich and far closer to another nightmarish defeat than a result.