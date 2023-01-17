Watch Basketball Day in the DMV on NBC Sports Washington

One of the United States’ most prolific basketball hubs will be showcasing its talent later this month. The Washington Wizards and NBC Sports Washington are partnering to host ‘Basketball Day in the DMV’ on Jan. 21 to broadcast several local high school boys basketball games leading up to the Wizards’ Clash with the Orlando Magic that night.

The DC area has long been known to be a Crucible of hoops Talent for decades now, with some of the sport’s biggest stars playing their youth ball in the DMV. For ‘Basketball Day in the DMV’ this year, four local games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington and will include special guests on the telecasts including Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud as well as Jimmy Patsos and Christy Winters-Scott.

“St. John’s College High School basketball Coach Pat Behan, who was diagnosed with ALS, will be recognized during the Wizards game. Proceeds from that night’s 50/50 raffle will be donated to a local ALS Charity in his honor,” per a Wizards press release.

Here’s the full slate of high school games to be held on Jan. 21 for Basketball Day in the DMV:

Basketball Day in the DMV schedule

Patriot HS (VA) vs. Largo HS (MD): 10 a.m. ET

Largo’s Cam Ward (Class of 2025) is the big name to watch in this one, as he’s a four-star Recruit and currently ranked as the top prospect in the state of Maryland for his class.

Gwynn Park (MD) vs. Glenelg Country (MD): 11:45 a.m. ET

Ty Bevins for Gwynn Park has been making noise of late as he’s the No. 6 Recruit out of Maryland for the Class of 2024 and a three-star prospect.

DeMatha (MD) vs. Word of God (NC): 1:30 pm ET

You knew DeMatha would be packing some star power. DeMatha’s Malcolm Thomas is a three-star Recruit for the Class of 2024 and the No. 5 prospects in the state. Also, Word of God happens to be John Wall and Wizards/Capital City Go-Go forward Isaiah Todd’s alma mater.

St. John’s College HS (DC) vs. Springside-Chestnut Hill (PA): 3:15 pm ET

St. John’s boasts two of the Class of 2024’s best recruits from the area: Donnie Freeman (No. 1 in DC and a four-star prospect) and Daquan Davis (No. 3 in DC and a four-star as well).